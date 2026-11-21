At least 20 to 30 houses belonging to banned Awami League leaders and activists were set on fire in Bendar Char village, Kalia, Narail, between Friday afternoon and midnight, with locals blaming the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters. The attack followed the killing of two BNP-affiliated leaders, Sohel Rana and Shahinur Islam, in an ambush on a party motorcycle procession on Wednesday.

Residents say around 50 houses and shops were damaged, while police say only three to four homes were vandalised by grieving relatives and call reports of attacks on Hindu families fabricated. Fire officer Humayun Kabir said crews reached the scene only around 8 pm, after many houses were already burning. Local BNP secretary SM Wahiduzzaman dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Narail is part of a wider contest for the street. BNP chief Tarique Rahman has told the party and its affiliates to stay active on the streets, though sources said it would avoid the Awami League's old habit of neighbourhood patrols.

The prime minister also urged BNP lawmakers not to rely solely on state machinery but to work with grassroots activists against what he sees as an Awami League revival.

That revival has been violent: police recorded dozens of crude-bomb blasts and vehicle arsons across at least 28 districts in the ten days before the November 19 shutdown. The party's rallying cry is Sheikh Hasina's planned December return, while at least 2,813 of its supporters have been arrested since November 1.