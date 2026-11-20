Stopping short of naming India, where ousted leader Sheikh Hasina has lived in exile since her 2024 ouster, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left little doubt about his target on Thursday, accusing a neighbouring power of sheltering plotters behind a violent nationwide shutdown that has claimed lives and tested the country's fragile calm.



Addressing a public gathering in the northern district of Lalmonirhat, Rahman charged that exiled Awami League figures had abandoned the welfare of their homeland to serve foreign interests. "The country across the border, where they have fled to, is their master," Rahman told the crowd, adding that they had resumed plotting against Bangladesh to appease those patrons. Declaring that ‘enough is enough’, he urged pro-democracy forces to unite against what he termed ‘terrorists, arsonists and killers’.



The remarks drew no immediate response from India’s foreign ministry, underscoring the strained diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Dhaka that started under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus’s post-uprising interim administration and have persisted since Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) took office following elections earlier this year. Meanwhile, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed warned of severe legal repercussions, saying authorities would review audio and video footage to prosecute perpetrators. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman also called for broader ‘anti-fascist unity’ to safeguard stability.

The dawn-to-dusk lockdown followed a week of demonstrations protesting Dhaka’s refusal to renew Hasina’s passport, a move blocking her potential return, and coincided with the anniversary of a tribunal sentencing her to death in absentia. While the strike saw limited traction in the capital, it paralysed commerce and transit across southern Awami League strongholds.



Violence escalated sharply overnight. Law enforcement confirmed two BNP activists were killed Wednesday evening, while mobs torched the residences of two BNP lawmakers and vandalised shops in Gopalganj, Hasina’s ancestral home district. Arsonists also set fire to an unoccupied ground-floor room at Muhammad Yunus’s family home in Chattogram, though police officer Mozammel Haque confirmed relatives residing upstairs escaped injury.