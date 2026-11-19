The collapse of FTX left customers fighting to recover their money. But one investment sold during the bankruptcy process has become a striking example of what the estate may have given up.

FTX sold its entire stake in Anthropic for approximately $1.34 billion in 2024. Following Anthropic’s November 2026 IPO at a valuation of around $1.5 trillion, that holding could have been worth roughly $37 billion, according to the Financial Times. The difference is approximately $35.7 billion. However, this is a hypothetical comparison based on Anthropic’s IPO valuation, not money FTX actually lost or could necessarily have realised.

FTX invested $500 million in Anthropic in 2021

The investment was made through Alameda Research, the trading company linked to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. In 2021, Alameda invested around $500 million in Anthropic, acquiring an initial stake of approximately 13.5 per cent. The holding was subsequently diluted as Anthropic raised more money from other investors.

By February 2024, FTX held approximately 7.84 per cent of the AI company. A US bankruptcy court approved the sale as the estate sought to turn investments into cash for creditors.

How FTX sold its Anthropic shares

The sale happened in two major stages.

- March 2024: FTX agreed to sell 29.46 million Anthropic shares for approximately $884.1 million. The bankruptcy court approved the transaction, which closed on April 8.

- June 2024: The estate sold its remaining 15 million shares for more than $450 million.

Together, the transactions generated approximately $1.34 billion. FTX had originally invested $500 million, meaning the estate secured a profit of around $800 million before considering other costs.

At the time, FTX attorney Andy Dietderich explained the approach in court: "We are selling the Anthropic shares, as we are selling everything, and putting the money in the bank."

Anthropic’s IPO changed the numbers

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share on November 18, 2026, valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. Its shares are set to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.