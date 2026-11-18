Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina has shared the reason behind MS Dhoni's retirement from the league. Dhoni called time on his illustrious IPL career on Tuesday (Nov 17) ahead of the retention deadline of IPL 2027 before the mini-auction on December 16 in Goa. Dhoni was one of the 10 CSK players who were released by the franchise. Apart from him, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes, Prashant Veer, Aman Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, and Macneil Noronha were also let go.

Raina shares why Dhoni decided to retire from IPL

Dhoni had begun his IPL journey with CSK in the inaugural season of 2008 and stayed with the franchise till his retirement, barring two years when he played with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in IPL 2016 and 2017 when CSK served a two-year ban from the league.

Speaking on his fitness struggles, Raina, on JioStar, shared: "Mahi bhai has been playing different sports in the off-season, but he has been struggling with his knee. Both his knees have swelling now. The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played, it takes a toll. He was trying till now, thinking he would get fit. He was trying very, very hard in the gym. After the swelling, he always said in interviews that he never wanted to be an Impact Player. That speaks volumes about him as a captain and shows a lot of courage. So, he wanted to continue playing, but his body is not able to take that load anymore."

Dhoni in IPL