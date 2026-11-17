Jensen Huang, who resigned last week as Nvidia CEO following allegations of extramarital affairs, said on Tuesday that he is willing to return as chief executive if he is asked by directors to do so.

“Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO,” the former CEO of the tech giant said Tuesday morning in his first public remarks since stepping down.

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang said in a short statement first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Huang’s first public statement since he resigned comes after reports on Sunday first indicated that the former CEO was considering trying to mount a “comeback” and be reinstated in his position.

In his statement, Huang also admitted to making “serious mistakes” and apologised to his family and staff for his affairs.

“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia,” Huang said. “I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely.”

“Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work,” Huang said in the statement.

After his ouster, Huang has received support from a number of high-profile Silicon Valley figures like Elon Musk, as well as from President Donald Trump, and a petition for reinstating him as CEO garnered more than 190,000 signatures.