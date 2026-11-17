When CA Amit Gupta first heard about the AI-powered market research platform Kwala Intel, he was not convinced. A finance professional who has been investing in stocks since his school days, Gupta doubted that an AI tool could deliver reliable market data.

But that changed once he started using it.

“I played around with it. I asked it a lot of questions, and then I started using it for my research. I found it very useful,” Gupta said.

He is now a regular user of the platform, which helps investors interpret market data in real time and act on it. Gupta says it saves him hours of manual research and helps him make sense of the pile of numbers and charts that comes with trading. The saved time helps him plan his broader investment strategy.

Four reasons for choice

Gupta cited four reasons for preferring Kwala Intel:

> No installation needed: The platform runs in a web browser. “You can just go to it, just like you chat with someone, and ask your questions,” he said.

> Conversational interface: Users can ask questions as naturally as they would in a chat.

> Comprehensive information on securities: Investors considering a security get all the relevant details in one place.

> Follow-up questions: Users can seek clarification directly within the tool for more clarity if something is unclear.

Gupta also stressed reliability. “If you use any other AI tool, there is a risk that the information may be right or wrong. Kwala Intel, I think, is tailored in such a way that it is a very well-researched tool,” he said. “Its reliability is very high.”

Lowering the barrier for investors

Beginners are often intimidated by market jargon, and Kwala Intel aims to remove that hurdle in several ways:

> Regional languages: Users can type or speak in Hindi, English, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, “Hinglish” and more than a dozen other languages.

> Visual aids: The platform generates pie charts and simple visuals to make its analysis easier to grasp.

> Balanced insights: Alongside a detailed plan, users get clear information on the risks and benefits of an investment.

> Affordability: Unlimited AI research and advisory is available for Rs 1,000 per month, without the fees charged by traditional advisors.

Kwala Intel’s approach centres on helping users understand market information rather than simply follow stock tips.

How to get started

Users can visit kwalaintel.com/in, log in and choose the unlimited plan, priced at Rs 1,000 per month (billed monthly), under the supplied offer.

The yearly plan is available at Rs 10,000 a year (billed annually).