As the world gathers in Antalya, Türkiye, for the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), the focus is increasingly shifting from climate commitments to their implementation. Governments, businesses and financial institutions are being called upon to accelerate the energy transition, mobilise climate finance and develop mechanisms that can translate sustainability goals into measurable outcomes.

One aspect of this conversation that deserves greater attention is the role of emerging financial technologies, particularly blockchain and asset tokenisation.

While these technologies are more commonly associated with digital assets and financial markets, their potential applications extend well beyond conventional finance. From improving the traceability of carbon credits to creating new avenues for renewable energy financing, blockchain-based systems could help address some of the structural limitations in climate finance.

The opportunity lies not in treating technology as a substitute for climate policy, but in using it to make existing financial and environmental mechanisms more transparent, accessible and efficient.

Making carbon markets more credible

Carbon markets are an important instrument for financing emission reduction and removal projects. However, their effectiveness depends on the credibility of the underlying carbon credits.

Issues such as double counting, inconsistent measurement of emission reductions, inadequate verification and limited transparency around ownership have raised questions about the integrity of certain carbon credits.

Blockchain could help strengthen the infrastructure supporting these markets by assigning a unique digital identity to each credit and maintaining a traceable record of its issuance, ownership, transfer and retirement.

For instance, when a carbon credit is generated through a renewable energy or afforestation project, its corresponding digital record could capture relevant information about the project and its transaction history. Every subsequent transfer could be recorded on a shared ledger, making it easier for buyers, investors and other stakeholders to examine the credit's ownership history.

Smart contracts could also automate certain processes, including the transfer or retirement of credits once predefined conditions are met.

This becomes particularly relevant in the context of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which provides a framework for international cooperation and the transfer of emission reduction outcomes between countries. Such transactions require robust accounting mechanisms to ensure that the same emission reduction is not claimed by multiple parties.

However, blockchain cannot independently establish whether a carbon credit represents a genuine emission reduction. That still depends on reliable measurement, reporting and verification, recognised standards and independent assessment. The technology can strengthen the record-keeping infrastructure, but the environmental integrity of the credit must be established through credible verification systems.

Unlocking new capital for renewable energy projects

The transition towards cleaner energy requires substantial investment in generation, storage and transmission infrastructure. Mobilising capital at the scale required remains a significant concern, particularly for developing economies.

Tokenisation could introduce additional financing possibilities by digitally representing ownership interests or other contractual rights linked to renewable energy assets.

Consider a hypothetical ₹100-crore solar power project. Instead of relying entirely on a limited group of large investors, the project could potentially structure eligible investment interests into smaller digital units. Investors could participate according to their financial capacity, while the underlying contractual arrangements determine their rights and potential returns.

Revenue generated through electricity sales could be distributed to eligible investors in accordance with the project's financing structure and applicable agreements.

Such an arrangement could potentially broaden investor participation, improve the transparency of ownership records and simplify certain aspects of transaction management.

The opportunity is relevant to India, where renewable energy expansion is creating substantial requirements for long-term capital. According to the International Energy Agency's India Renewable Energy Market Report 2026, capital expenditure associated with additional solar, wind and hydropower capacity between 2026 and 2030 is expected to be approximately USD 200 billion. The requirement for investment in grids and battery storage adds another important dimension.

Tokenisation could complement conventional financing mechanisms by creating additional ways to structure and distribute eligible investment opportunities. However, these instruments would need to comply with applicable securities laws, investor protection requirements and financial regulations. Digital representation does not remove the underlying financial or regulatory obligations of an investment.

Creating new financing opportunities for nature and biodiversity

Climate finance is not limited to renewable energy and carbon reduction. Protecting forests, restoring ecosystems, conserving biodiversity and improving land management also require sustained financial support.

One emerging mechanism is the biodiversity credit market, through which measurable and independently verified improvements in biodiversity can potentially be converted into financial value.

Blockchain could support this ecosystem by maintaining transparent records of conservation projects, their funding, monitoring activities and associated biodiversity credits. Tokenisation could potentially enable eligible financial interests in nature-based projects to be represented digitally, allowing a wider pool of participants to explore such opportunities.

For example, a forest restoration initiative could use digital records to track project funding, restoration milestones and verified outcomes. Investors and other stakeholders could have greater visibility into how funds are allocated and what outcomes are being reported.

This could help attract private capital towards conservation initiatives that traditionally struggle to secure long-term financing.

However, biodiversity is considerably more complex to measure than a standardised financial asset. Ecosystem improvements are often location-specific and can take years to materialise. Any market-based mechanism must therefore account for ecological integrity, local community rights, additionality and long-term monitoring.

Supporting decentralised energy markets

Another potential application lies in the way renewable energy is generated, distributed and traded.

The growth of rooftop solar installations, microgrids, battery storage and other distributed energy resources is creating opportunities for consumers to become active participants in energy markets.

Blockchain-based platforms could facilitate peer-to-peer energy trading, enabling eligible electricity producers and consumers to transact through digital platforms.

For instance, a household with rooftop solar may generate more electricity than it consumes. Subject to the applicable electricity market framework, the surplus could be sold or allocated to another participant through a local energy trading platform.

Smart contracts could automate transaction recording, settlement and payments based on predefined conditions. This could reduce certain administrative processes and improve transparency between participating parties.

Similar applications could support renewable energy certificate tracking and green hydrogen supply chains, where reliable information about the source, production and movement of energy is important.

However, large-scale adoption would depend on grid infrastructure, smart metering, interoperability and regulatory frameworks that permit such transactions. Blockchain can facilitate the digital layer of energy markets, but it cannot replace the physical infrastructure required to generate and deliver electricity.

Improving transparency in climate finance and supply chains

The potential applications of blockchain also extend to the broader climate finance ecosystem.

Climate-related funding often moves through multiple institutions, intermediaries and implementing agencies before reaching the intended projects. Tracking the allocation and utilisation of these funds can be complex, particularly when projects involve multiple stakeholders across geographies.

A shared digital ledger could provide a traceable record of fund allocation, disbursement and project milestones. This could help financiers, governments and project developers monitor how capital is being deployed and improve accountability.

Similarly, blockchain could strengthen traceability across agricultural and industrial supply chains.

In agriculture, for instance, digital records could capture information about farming practices, sourcing, transportation and processing. This could help businesses and buyers assess the environmental footprint of products and verify sustainability-related claims.

For industries with complex supply chains, such systems could improve visibility into material sourcing, production processes and associated environmental credentials.

The effectiveness of these applications would depend on the accuracy of the information entered into the system. An immutable record cannot correct inaccurate information supplied at the source. Reliable data collection, independent verification and clear governance would therefore remain essential.

From technological possibility to practical implementation

Despite the potential, the integration of blockchain and tokenisation into climate finance is not without limitations.

Regulatory clarity, data standardisation, interoperability and the cost of implementation will influence how quickly these applications can scale. Carbon and biodiversity markets, in particular, require strong verification mechanisms to ensure that digital records represent genuine environmental outcomes.

There is also an important consideration around the environmental footprint of the technology itself. Blockchain networks that rely on energy-intensive proof-of-work mechanisms can undermine the sustainability objectives they seek to support. More energy-efficient network architectures and responsible technology choices will be important.

Tokenisation also needs to be distinguished from unrestricted public investment. Creating digital units linked to renewable energy projects does not automatically make them suitable for retail investors. The nature of the underlying rights, risk disclosures, investor eligibility and regulatory permissions must remain central to their design.

Ultimately, the success of these applications will depend on collaboration between technology providers, financial institutions, regulators, project developers and independent verification agencies.

The road ahead

COP31's emphasis on translating climate commitments into implementation provides an important context for examining how financial technology can contribute to climate action.

The transition to a low-carbon economy will require more than technological innovation in energy generation. It will also require stronger financial infrastructure, credible environmental measurement, efficient capital allocation and mechanisms that can bring more participants into the climate finance ecosystem.

Blockchain and tokenisation could contribute to this transition by improving the traceability of environmental assets, expanding financing possibilities for eligible projects and strengthening transparency across climate-related transactions.

Their real value, however, will be determined by the environmental outcomes they help deliver, rather than the number of digital assets or platforms created.