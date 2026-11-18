Social media is abuzz following the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirming that the operation resulted in the neutralisation of the outfit’s last known active local terrorist in the Kashmir Valley. Taking to social media, Shah said that the operation was carried out through coordinated efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and intelligence agencies in the early hours of Wednesday.

He further revealed that one of Lateef Bhat’s associates, identified as Umar Nisar, had also been neutralised in Kulgam a day earlier. “With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the Valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before,” Shah said.

Describing the operation as an example of effective coordination among security agencies, the Home Minister added, “The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy. The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies.” Meanwhile, CRPF Director General GP Singh also congratulated the security personnel on the successful operation. In a post on X, he wrote: “Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather.”