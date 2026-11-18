An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district early Wednesday, marking the second gunfight in the district this week. Security forces have reportedly trapped Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat inside a mosque in Zangalpora village of the Devsar area.

According to officials, the gunfight began around 4 am after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area. The suspected terrorist is believed to be taking shelter inside a local mosque, following which security personnel established a tight cordon around the structure and surrounding areas.

Officials said security forces have repeatedly urged Latif Bhat to surrender. However, he has reportedly refused to do so so far.

The operation comes amid heightened security across Kulgam following a recent attack on CRPF personnel in which three jawans were injured. Following the incident, additional security deployments were made across the district, with security forces tightening surveillance and sealing possible escape routes to prevent the suspected attackers from fleeing the area.

Earlier on Monday, a suspected terrorist identified as Umar was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam. However, the operation continued as forces searched for Latif Bhat, who had reportedly remained untraced.