Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has been named the winner of The Earthshot Prize 2026 in the 'Clean Our Air' category. The company has been recognised for demonstrating how electric last-mile mobility can help reduce emissions while creating economic opportunities. The award acknowledges MLMML's efforts to accelerate the adoption of electric small commercial vehicles and make sustainable mobility more accessible to drivers and small businesses across India.

The company has sold over 400,000 electric commercial vehicles in India. These vehicles have collectively covered more than 9 billion kilometres and helped avoid approximately 185,000 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

MLMML's journey in India highlights how the transition to electric vehicles can achieve significant scale when environmental benefits are supported by a strong economic case.

MLMML will use the £1 million Earthshot Prize grant to accelerate inclusive electric mobility across India. Its plans include partnering with charities to train women drivers and improve access to affordable financing.

The company will also work with cities to expand charging infrastructure in underserved areas and collaborate with fellow Earthshot Finalists to introduce electric rickshaws to more communities. Through these initiatives, MLMML aims to make clean mobility accessible to more people while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

What Mahindra Group leaders said about the achievement

Reacting to the recognition, Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director, Mahindra Group, said, “Winning The Earthshot Prize is a tremendous honour and demonstration of what is possible when purpose is translated into action. We applaud Prince William's pioneering leadership in creating a platform that recognises and accelerates solutions for our planet. Since 1945, Mahindra has sought to enable others to rise and drive positive change in communities. We are proud of what Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has achieved in India to bring that purpose to life, and we are excited to build on this impact.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Chairman, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd. and Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "Last-mile mobility can deliver environmental and social impact at scale. Each of the 400,000 Mahindra electric vehicles is helping power 400,000 livelihoods every day. For many of these customers, these vehicles are working assets that support their families and enable micro-entrepreneurship. Being named a winner for The Earthshot Prize recognises a model where cleaner mobility, customer prosperity and scale can go together. It also strengthens our belief that solutions proven in India can have relevance across other markets.”

Suman Mishra, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, said, “We are deeply honoured by this recognition from The Earthshot Prize. It reinforces our belief that the fight against climate change must also improve everyday lives. Every electric vehicle on the road means cleaner air, lower emissions and better livelihoods for the millions who depend on last-mile mobility. By making electric mobility an economically compelling choice, we are demonstrating that environmental impact and economic progress can go hand in hand. This recognition inspires us to accelerate the transition to cleaner, more sustainable mobility at scale, across India and beyond.”

With this recognition, MLMML becomes one of the few Indian companies to win The Earthshot Prize.

What is The Earthshot Prize?

Founded by Prince William, The Earthshot Prize recognises solutions that address some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. Each year, it selects 15 finalists across five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate.