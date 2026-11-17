Explosions were heard on Iran's southern Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday (Nov 17), with smoke seen rising over the area, Iranian news agency Fars reported, citing local residents. Residents said they heard blasts in the northwestern part of Qeshm city, while smoke was seen rising into the sky above the island.

The cause of the explosions remains unclear, and no further details about the source of the blasts were immediately available.

Why is Qeshm Island strategically important?

Qeshm is Iran's largest island and lies along the northern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage linking Gulf oil and gas producers to international markets.

The strait is a major route for energy shipments from countries across the Gulf region, making security developments in and around the waterway a concern for global shipping and energy markets.

There was no immediate information about casualties or damage following the reported explosions.