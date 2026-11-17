A Panama-flagged LPG tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday (Nov 16), but all 25 crew members escaped without injuries, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday (Nov 17).

In a post on X, Sonowal identified the vessel as TARA GAS and said authorities were closely monitoring the situation. He added that officials were in contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew. "IMPORTANT UPDATE On Nov 16, Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz. All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries," the minister said.

Four tankers reportedly damaged in 24 hours

The attack comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in and around the Strait of Hormuz, with at least four oil tankers reportedly damaged over the past 24 hours.

The Iranian Navy said a fourth tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. It alleged that the vessel was travelling through a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the Navy's Public Relations department said the tanker had entered a restricted area east of the strait without its navigation systems switched on.

The Iranian Navy warned shipping operators against entering restricted maritime areas without coordinating with the country's armed forces. "The result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces, and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires," the statement said, according to Al Jazeera.

UK agency reports separate tanker attack off Oman

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an attack on a tanker seven nautical miles off Khasab in Oman. According to the agency, all crew members were accounted for, although the extent of damage to the vessel remained unknown.

The latest incidents follow reports by Iranian naval forces that three oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.