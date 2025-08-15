In yet another major outage in the United States and some nations, thousands of users reported problems in accessing Apple services on Tuesday, with Apple’s Support, App Store, iCloud and Apple Pay witnessing disruption.

According to the outage tracker Downdetector, reports of issues with Apple Pay began to spike, followed by outage reports for iCloud.

Apple users could not sign in to iCloud and other Apple services. Downdetector reported online service outages affecting iCloud, Apple Support, Apple Pay, and the App Store.

According to Downdetector reports, several services, including Apple Support, iCloud, Apple Pay, App Store, Apple Business Manager, Apple Music, Apple Store, Sign in with Apple, and Apple Card, saw spikes in outage reports.

Apple’s support page showed that it was having issues with iCloud accounts and sign-ins, along with other services. The page also listed the App Store and Apple Music as experiencing outage.

Users online reported being signed out of services and being unable to sign back in. Others reported being unable to activate new iPhones.

Users take to X for reporting issues with Apple service

Several users took to X to report the problems they encountered while accessing Apple services.

A user tweeted, “Apple pay not working.”

Another user reported problems signing in to their Apple account and repeated verification failures when trying to access iCloud.

“Anyone else having an issue with Apple iCloud / Apple Account Verification sign in? My iPhone keeps on telling me to re-enter my Apple account password, it just keep failing…. It says “Verification Failed - An unknown error occurred,”” the user posted.

Another user shared frustration saying, “How to solve this... is a huge hassle for me.”

Users in Brazil, Greece and Latvia report disruptions

The trouble appeared to extend beyond the US, with complaints posted by users in Brazil, Greece and Latvia.

“[N]ot working here in Latvia. Apple Pay doesn’t work as well, asking for sign-in which is not working,” one commenter wrote.

The issues follow a string of outages that have plagued online services over the past week. On Nov. 12, Microsoft Outlook and Teams were knocked out for more than 30 hours. Microsoft later called it a technical issue.

On Nov. 13, a technical issue caused all air traffic across the US to be grounded, leading to thousands of flight cancellations and delays.

On Monday, online services at several major US banks experienced problems for several hours after an issue with JPMorgan Chase’s systems.