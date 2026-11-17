India on Tuesday (Nov 17) has expressed grave concern over an attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz on Nov 16 and said that the attack left one Indian crew member missing. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement in which it said that two Indian crew members were injured apart from the one missing. The statement added that 21 other Indian nationals were safely evacuated ashore at Khasab. A Panama-flagged LPG tanker, TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16.



What India said in its statement?

In an official statement, New Delhi strongly condemned the strike and detailed the ongoing diplomatic and rescue efforts on the ground. “Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing,” the MEA stated. The Ministry noted that Indian diplomatic missions are actively engaged in relief operations, stating, “Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities.” Expressing gratitude to regional authorities, the MEA added, "We appreciate the timely assistance and support extended by the Government of Oman in the rescue efforts."



Highlighting the broader geopolitical and security implications for international trade and maritime personnel, the MEA warned that ongoing maritime hostilities pose a direct danger to civilian crews. "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers," the statement emphasised. "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest."



Initially, in a post on X, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that authorities were continuously monitoring the situation and were in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers.

What Iran said?