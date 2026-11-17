The Simpsons has once again grabbed attention online for seemingly predicting real-world events years or even decades before they happen. This time, a viral clip from the animated series has sparked speculation about a possible global blackout on November 17. According to The Independent, the clip is from the 2023 episode 'It's A Blunderful Life', in which the town of Springfield is transported 60 years into the future.

The scene features an older Lisa Simpson writing about a blackout in her diary. The mention of November 17 as the date has fuelled online speculation about whether another one of the show's so-called predictions could come true. "I literally can't with the Simpsons lol what is it with this show? why does this keep happening?" commented one user on X. "Predictive programming is the elites just making a confession," said another. "17 nov is 666 days after 1st day Trump presidency," a third user wrote.

However, several others questioned the claims, pointing out that Lisa's diary does not mention the year 2026, suggesting that the viral interpretation could be misleading. Some users also turned to Grok, X's AI assistant, which responded: “It's a viral rumour mixing a few real things with fiction.” The clip has attracted renewed attention following last week's Microsoft outage and the US government's scheduled test of the emergency alert system on November 17. However, the alert is a routine test and not a warning about a possible power failure.

As part of the exercise, a public warning will be broadcast across radio and television, including through cable and satellite providers. Earlier this year, The Simpsons sparked another online frenzy after viewers claimed that the series had hinted at the Epstein Files controversy.

The episode behind the discussion was Season 12's 'The Computer Wore Menace Shoes', which originally aired in 2000. In the episode, Homer, the show's protagonist, discovers the internet and launches a gossip blog using the alias "Mr X". One of the blog entries mentions "crazy creeps on an island are secretly running the world".