Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that Mumbai will host the inaugural Quad Business Leaders Forum in 2027. PM Modi later departed Manila for New Delhi after attending the ASEAN and Quad summits.

The leaders of the Quad grouping also issued a joint statement which was shared by India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The leaders committed to deepening cooperation on trade, technology, maritime security and counterterrorism, and sharply criticised unilateral attempts to alter the regional status quo.

The Quad leaders, including US President Donald J. Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, said that the grouping’s vision is “stronger than ever” and described the Quad as “a partnership of action”.

Strong language on coercion

The leaders said they “strongly oppose” destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion. They also voiced “grave concerns” about economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions, but did not name any country.

“Together, we have shown that the Quad is a force for good and a partnership of action, committed to peace, stability, and prosperity. We strongly oppose any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability,” the leaders said in the joint statement.

They also pledged to work together to keep maritime transit corridors in the Indo-Pacific open, safe and resilient.

Quad Business Leaders’ Forum in early 2027

The leaders announced the inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, scheduled for early 2027. It will bring together business leaders, government officials and policy experts from the four countries to promote commercial deals and partnerships.

The MEA said that the Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, an India-proposed initiative scheduled to be held in Mumbai in early 2027, will create greater business partnerships between Indian companies and businesses across Quad countries.

The forum will open up collaboration opportunities for Indian businesses in strategic sectors and strengthen economic ties across the Indo-Pacific.

It will also encourage investment and strengthen private-sector ties, contributing to regional prosperity.

Leaders endorse AI Accelerator announced in Atlanta

The leaders also endorsed the AI Accelerator, first announced by their foreign ministers in Atlanta. The initiative will help coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted artificial intelligence access, deployment and technical assistance across the region.

Welcome Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration

On the security front, the leaders welcomed the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, a new effort to improve information sharing and maritime domain awareness. In 2027, the four countries’ P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly together in a joint maritime exercise for the first time.

The MEA said that the collaboration will enhance Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) through coordinated deployment of aerial surveillance assets by Quad countries in the Indo-Pacific.

Leaders condemn terrorism in all forms

The leaders “unequivocally” condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They also committed to strengthening the grouping’s counterterrorism cooperation.

Cable connectivity and resilience

The leaders hailed progress under the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience and said that it has expanded access to secure and trusted communications infrastructure.

The initiative leverages Quad partners’ expertise in cable manufacturing, delivery and maintenance and expands cooperation to energy cables, thereby enhancing regional energy security and connectivity.

They also welcomed upcoming undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean.

Cybersecurity cooperation

The leaders noted a rapid rise in the number and scale of cyber incidents in the region and announced enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation, aimed at an “open and secure cyberspace” and pledged to strengthen collective cybersecurity efforts.

‘Unwavering support’ for ASEAN centrality and unity