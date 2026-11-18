A Pakistani national has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison for plotting to assassinate US President Donald Trump on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Asif Merchant, 48, received the 330-month sentence from US District Judge Eric R. Komitee in Brooklyn on Tuesday. A federal jury convicted him in March 2026 of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Merchant had received training from the IRGC before travelling to the United States to identify potential targets and recruit people to carry out attacks against American government officials.

Merchant subsequently contacted individuals he believed to be hitmen, who were actually undercover FBI agents. He met the purported hitmen three times and told them that he was working with people overseas and wanted to hire them to kill a politician.

Merchant named three possible targets

During the investigation, Merchant said he had never been instructed to assassinate a specific individual. However, he told investigators that his Iranian contact had mentioned three people in connection with the plot: President Donald Trump, former US President Joe Biden and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche, however, maintained that Trump was the target of the assassination conspiracy.

"An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct," Blanche said following Merchant's sentencing.

"The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable," he added.

Why was Trump targeted?

The alleged assassination conspiracy was linked to the killing of Qassem Soleimani, one of Iran's most influential military commanders.

Soleimani, who headed the IRGC's foreign military operations, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020. His killing triggered strong reactions in Tehran, with Iranian officials repeatedly vowing to avenge his death.

US authorities linked Merchant's alleged mission to Iran's efforts to retaliate for Soleimani's killing.