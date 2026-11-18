The United States has struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing an American military official.

According to the US official, American aircraft used precision-guided munitions to hit the missile facility. Washington described the operation as a defensive measure in response to attacks on US personnel and military assets.

The strike “was in response to IRGC aggression targeting American personnel and assets,” the official said. The US Central Command (CENTCOM), meanwhile, remains “highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region”.

The latest operation appears to follow the pattern of previous US strikes around the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks, which American officials have described as defensive actions rather than a major escalation.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, however, quoted a regional official as saying that the American strikes on Qeshm Island caused no serious damage.

Kuwait, Bahrain report fresh drone attacks

The developments prompted renewed security alerts across the Gulf. Kuwait said on Wednesday that it was responding to "hostile drone attacks", while Bahrain reported intercepting Iranian aerial attacks early in the day.

The incidents came hours after the US operation on Qeshm Island, with countries hosting American military facilities remaining on alert.

Bahrain's air defences intercepted the attacks a day after Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed to have targeted a military installation used by US forces in the country.

The latest incidents highlight how the conflict has spread beyond Iran, affecting Gulf nations that host American military bases. The Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern as it serves as a key passage for global energy shipments.

Iran claims strike on US radar facility in Bahrain

Bahrain's capital witnessed explosions on Tuesday, prompting authorities to send emergency mobile phone alerts urging residents to move to safety.

The country's armed forces said they had "confronted, intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks today... before they could achieve their objectives".

Iran's Revolutionary Guards offered a different account, claiming their drones had struck a radar installation operated by American forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

"Combat drones belonging to the Revolutionary Guards carried out a precision operation this morning, targeting a radar system operated by US forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain," the Guards' Sepah news website said.

The Iranian military described the operation as a response to what it called "repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones". It also claimed to have intercepted and captured an American drone south of Qeshm Island.