Jensen Huang, who resigned as the CEO of Nvidia last week, has agreed to answer questions from multiple House committees on Dec. 1 under the threat of a subpoena amid an investigation into his affair with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy and whether the computer chip giant’s sales to China may have endangered US national security.

Huang will appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Intelligence Committee on Dec. 1.

Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO following allegations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous [People’s Republic of China] actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, a Florida Republican, said in a joint statement announcing the date of the hearing.

Mast issued the statement with GOP Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan, the chair of the House China Committee, and House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas.

Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter to appear on Dec 2

Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter has also voluntarily agreed to appear before the committees on Dec. 2, the lawmakers said.

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” the lawmakers added.

Their remarks will not be publicly televised but will be transcribed and could be released at a later date.

A representative for Huang declined to comment.

The chairmen had given Huang until 8 pm on Nov. 13 to respond to their request for a closed-door, transcribed interview after Thanksgiving, but the negotiations for the interview continued past the deadline into this week.

In a Nov. 12 letter, the lawmakers had warned that “failure to cooperate with this request will result in the House Foreign Affairs Committee issuing a subpoena to compel your testimony in a format of the committee’s choosing.”

Committee chairs had warned of issuing subpoena

“Other committees also reserve the right to separately issue subpoenas to compel your testimony,” they wrote.

Moolenaar and Crawford had also signed the letter along with Mast.

In an earlier letter to Huang on Nov. 4, the lawmakers had sought a briefing on Nvidia’s security protocols against espionage from foreign adversaries and on his relationship with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang.

The Singapore-based data centre company gained access to Nvidia’s highly prized chips that are banned from export to China under US law. Megaspeed is under investigation in the US and Singapore for allegedly smuggling those chips into China, allegations Megaspeed has denied.