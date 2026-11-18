Amid the ongoing saga of Sandpapergate, Cameron Bancroft, the player who was actually caught doing it in the Cape Town Test in 2018, has now confirmed Usman Khawaja's claims. Khawaja, in his autobiography Sabr, claimed that the entire Australia team knew about using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball. Pat Cummins, the Australia skipper, rejected those claims recently at a press conference, which prompted Bancroft, who was reprimanded along with Steve Smith and David Warner, to open up about the incident once again.

Bancroft drops bombshell on Sandpapergate

"All the coaches and players were involved in these discussions in the dressing room with the intention to improve our position in the game," Bancroft wrote in an article first published by The West Australian.

"Some players were more opinionated, but we were all invested and working towards the same goal of winning the Test match for Australia. I was asked whether I could carry out the task. I felt uncomfortable and compromised. I knew it was wrong. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating.

"I remember bowling coach David Saker being involved in those conversations. Coach Darren Lehmann was also present. Other players were moving in and out. The need to get the ball moving through the air was openly acknowledged and the more vanilla methods like shining the ball normally and using saliva weren't cutting it.

"We were under pressure. It was in that environment that David Warner raised the possibility of using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball.

"The conversations I remember having with the bowlers about the ball's movement have troubled me enormously in the years since. When I later heard public statements denying knowledge of sandpaper being used, I struggled to reconcile those denials with my memories," he added.

How has Cricket Australia responded?