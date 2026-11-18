Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has warned that India is heading towards an economic crisis, pointing to rising unemployment and problems in the education system.

Speaking at an event at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday, Gandhi said the country's economic challenges could not be ignored, even if the media chose not to highlight them.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," he said.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States and also addressed students and faculty members at New York University. He is scheduled to visit the University of Chicago on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi on youth frustration and unemployment

Responding to a question from moderator Lydia Polgreen about India's youth, Gandhi said many young people from middle-class families were frustrated because they could not see a clear future for themselves.

He said his party had studied the issue and found that a lack of opportunities was a major reason behind the growing dissatisfaction among young people.

"We've been studying this, we've been looking into this, and the reason is very interesting, which is that the crux of it is that they do not see a future for themselves," he said.

Gandhi also spoke about the growing difference between young people and their parents over career choices. He said the younger generation was questioning the advice of their parents because the opportunities available to the previous generation were no longer working for them.

"So what they're actually saying to their parents, and we're hearing this from the parents, listen, You're not successful, you don't have a job, you can't tell us to do what you did because it doesn't work," he said.

Also Read: Pakistani man sentenced to over 27 years in US prison for plotting to kill Trump

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

The BJP criticised Gandhi's remarks, with party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accusing him of speaking against India during his foreign visit.

In a post on X, Bhandari called Gandhi a "leader of anti-India propaganda" and accused him of insulting the country by describing its economy as a disaster.

He also alleged that the Congress leader had an "inherent hate for India's progress& Indian democracy" and repeatedly criticised the country while travelling abroad.

Drawing a comparison with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhandari said the PM upheld India's national interests and respected the spirit of the national flag during his foreign visits.