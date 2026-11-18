A Russian military transport aircraft crashed in Siberia, killing all 19 people on board, according to the country's defence ministry, as reported by state-run media. The An-12 aircraft crashed during a scheduled flight in an uninhabited area of the Kemerovo region, the ministry said in a statement. According to the ministry, a technical malfunction is being considered the preliminary cause of Tuesday's crash. Russian aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Local Governor Ilya Seredyuk said an emergency response team quickly extinguished a blaze following the crash near the village of Yagunovo. Police subsequently sealed off the area. Seredyuk, who visited the crash site, said a helicopter and medical facilities have been put on standby. He further said that the main task was to assist investigators in carrying out their work.

The governor also shared a video showing firefighters searching through what appeared to be the aircraft's wreckage. Several ambulances could also be seen standing nearby. CCTV footage shared on social media appeared to capture the moment of the crash. A glowing object could be seen falling through the sky in the distance, followed by an explosion that illuminated the sky. However, the actual crash site was too far away to be visible.

It remains unclear whether the aircraft was carrying any cargo at the time of the crash. The An-12 aircraft is widely used by the Russian military for transporting weapons and personnel, as well as conducting search and rescue operations. The crash comes amid a prolonged series of Ukrainian long-range attacks targeting Russian territory and occupied infrastructure. Earlier on Tuesday, a coordinated missile and drone strike reportedly caused a section of the Crimean Bridge to collapse into the sea.