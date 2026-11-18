The Australian cricket team has been dealing with chaos ever since former opener Usman Khawaja's autobiography Sabr came out, wherein he revealed his account of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal. Khawaja's revelation, that the entire Playing XI knew about the plan to tamper with the ball, has reignited the debate. Cricket Australia, at the time, had reprimanded the then skipper Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, and opener Cameron Bancroft. Pat Cummins, who leads Australia currently and was part of the Playing XI, however, has called Khawaja's allegations baseless, which former India spinner Ravi Ashwin found shocking.

Ashwin calls out Cummins for discrediting Khawaja over Sandpapergate

"Firstly, when Usman Khawaja has mentioned certain things in his book, those are his accounts of the story and we need to respect that. But what happened at Pat Cummins's press conference is that he didn't discredit Usman Khawaja's account of the story; he discredited the man himself. And that is the problem for me," said Ashwin on JioStar's Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate.

Also Read - Cricket Australia to launch independent forum to share version of Sandpapergate but rules out another probe

"When you can't discredit someone's information, you discredit the person. I know Usman Khawaja; I've played a lot of cricket with him, not on a personal front. He is a man of high integrity and a really honest and up-and-straightforward person. Pat Cummins was just on his third tour when he went to South Africa in that particular instance. He couldn't have been a part of the leadership group. Steve Smith, David Warner and maybe Tim Paine were, if I'm not wrong."

"I genuinely thought that this conversation would have centred around saying, 'I wasn't aware of what exactly was happening. I wasn't a part of the leadership group.' It was very surprising for me that Pat Cummins had to come to the press conference and discredit the person himself. That was a little bit of a shock to me, watching from afar," he added.

Fallout from Khawaja's book