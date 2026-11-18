The controversy surrounding Alice Huang has taken a new turn, with reports revealing that her husband, Kang Wei, was building a vast data centre business in China while questions emerged over her alleged relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

According to an investigation by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Kang oversaw data centre projects worth more than $9 billion between 2021 and 2024. The findings, based on Chinese public records and company disclosures, point to the couple's business interests intersecting with China's artificial intelligence ambitions.

Alice, an executive at Megaspeed, allegedly pursued a relationship with Jensen Huang to gain access to Nvidia's advanced computing chips, some of which are restricted from export to China by the US government. Kang, who previously worked in the video game industry, reportedly knew the Nvidia executive and introduced him to his wife.

The WSJ also reported that Kang appeared to tolerate the relationship.

How Kang built his data centre empire

Kang established his business around Century Longteng, a Shanghai-based company founded in late 2021. Gaming firm Century Huatong owns a 63 per cent stake, while Kang's private equity vehicle, Hexi Capital, holds 27 per cent. A Shanghai municipal government body owns the remaining 10 per cent.

The company expanded in early 2022 after signing a cloud data centre and computing cooperation agreement with Huawei, which was already under US sanctions.

Kang later became involved in China's 'Eastern Data, Western Computing' initiative, which aims to process data generated in the country's eastern regions at facilities in the west.

In 2022, he secured land in Wuhu, Anhui province, for a data centre complex valued at around $4.5 billion. The site covers an area equivalent to about 70 football fields and was planned to house 24,000 server racks. Its first building was reportedly completed in April 2026.

Kang also attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a separate data centre project in Liangshan, Sichuan province, in July 2024. The project was valued at approximately $5 billion. He also pursued development opportunities in Shenzhen.

While Kang expanded his infrastructure business in China, Alice allegedly developed links with Nvidia's chip supply chain through Singapore-based Megaspeed.

The company secured Nvidia Cloud Partner status in November 2023 and identified Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba as one of its key clients. The WSJ reported that Megaspeed later received priority access to Nvidia chips, with some of the allocation allegedly being sent to China.