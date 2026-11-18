A three-member faction of Nvidia's board is pushing to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, days after he resigned over an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed who allegedly worked for Chinese intelligence. The board as a whole insists it will not bring him back. The board accepted his resignation on November 11. CFO Colette Kress was named interim CEO, and Harvey Jones became the board's first-ever chair. Besides Nvidia's own independent investigation, the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have opened probes, with the FBI also involved. Huang will appear before three House committees on December 1. Reports said Huang met several Silicon Valley executives and discussed a return with at least one board member before the third-quarter earnings release, which saw the company posting record net profit when he was still CEO. Other directors are narrowing the search for a successor, with Arm CEO Rene Haas and Marvell Technology CEO Matt Murphy among those considered.

Nvidia posts record net profit for quarter ended October

Nvidia posted record net profit of $65.3 billion, up 105 per cent, on revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103 per cent year-on-year and 20 per cent on the previous quarter's $96.2 billion. Data Centre revenue of $107.6 billion rose 110 per cent and made up 93 per cent of the total.

The company guided for about $130 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, excluding Data Centre compute revenue from China.

Despite the good numbers, Jones said at the earnings call Tuesday (Nov 17) that the board unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and does not intend to reinstate him as CEO. He declined to discuss the investigation.

Jensen Huang's emotional post on X

Around the time of the results, Huang wrote in an X post that he was "overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met." He thanked all who showed "kindness to my family and me".

Recalling his story, he wrote: "I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life." Calling Nvidia his life's work, he added: "Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA."

He admitted falling short of the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia. "I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation."

Huang signals willingness to return as Nvidia CEO

Huang said employees, investors, partners and customers had called for his return as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive and geopolitical dynamics.

Describing Nvidia as a once-in-a-generation company, he said: "If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."

Support is growing for Huang despite the affair scandal

A "Stand with Jensen" petition and open letter had passed 193,000 signatures by Tuesday, including thousands of current employees and tens of thousands of shareholders. Major shareholders Altimeter Capital and Atreides Management have urged the board to keep all options open, including Huang's return.