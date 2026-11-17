Nvidia is facing growing internal pressure to bring back former chief executive Jensen Huang, with a senior employee warning that the company could lose some of its most valuable talent if he is not reinstated. According to The Wall Street Journal, director of developer technology Nader Khalil has written to Nvidia's board and senior executives, describing Huang's leadership as critical to the company's future.

The letter reportedly warns that employees are already considering leaving Nvidia. Some staff members have also discussed organising a demonstration at the company's California headquarters in support of Huang.

What did the Nvidia employee tell the board?

Khalil's letter was sent to Nvidia's 10 board members and approximately 60 executives who previously reported directly to Huang.

He argued that Huang's leadership and international relationships give Nvidia a strategic advantage, particularly in the global artificial intelligence race.

"His global relationships are a strategic advantage for this company," Khalil wrote, according to people who viewed the letter.

He also warned: "Irreplaceable talent at Nvidia is now contemplating departing."

The letter represents a significant escalation in the internal campaign to bring back the company's co-founder.

Why do Nvidia employees want Jensen Huang back?

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its transformation from a graphics chipmaker into one of the world's most influential AI hardware companies. His leadership style, close relationships with employees and relatively flat organisational structure have become important parts of Nvidia's corporate culture.

Supporters argue that replacing Huang could be difficult because his influence extends beyond managing the business. His relationships with technology companies, governments and global customers are also considered valuable.

The campaign for his return has attracted support from prominent technology figures and investors. An online open letter calling for his reinstatement has also attracted more than 188,000 signatures, although some individuals listed have disputed signing it.

Will Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO?

Despite the growing pressure, Nvidia's board is reportedly not considering bringing Huang back, according to a person familiar with its thinking cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Huang resigned with immediate effect on November 12, 2026, amid scrutiny surrounding reported personal relationships and national security concerns linked to a Singapore-based data-centre executive. He has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife.