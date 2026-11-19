Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), making it one of the largest stock market listings in history. The company priced its shares at $83 each, exceeding the expected range of $70 to $78 and bringing its fully diluted market valuation to approximately $1.5 trillion. According to CNBC, the fundraising amount is higher than the $75 billion initially raised by Elon Musk's SpaceX during its June IPO.

Anthropic and its seven co-founders sold approximately 980 million shares, exceeding the 825 million shares originally planned. The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT.

Although Anthropic's initial IPO fundraising surpassed SpaceX's original proceeds, SpaceX remains ahead in total fundraising after underwriters exercised their option to sell additional shares. This brought SpaceX's total proceeds to $85.7 billion.

The listing comes as investors assess the substantial spending on artificial intelligence and the returns companies can generate from these investments. Anthropic has received significant financial backing from some of the world's largest technology companies. Amazon and Google each hold stakes valued at more than $100 billion. Meanwhile, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and AMD have agreed to collectively invest $26 billion at the IPO price.

Revenue soars, but losses remain high

Founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei and six other former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic is widely known for its Claude AI models. The company has recorded rapid growth this year, driven partly by rising demand for its AI coding tool, Claude Code. Anthropic reported revenue of $33.24 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, representing an increase of approximately 1,200% compared with the same period last year.

However, its net loss widened to $104 billion from $25.1 billion a year earlier. According to CNBC, most of the latest loss resulted from changes in the value of convertible notes and other financial liabilities. Speaking in the company's IPO roadshow video, CEO Dario Amodei said, "I think if we do this right, we can create an age of miracles where humanity is able to solve problems that have eluded us for millennia."