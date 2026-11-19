Elon Musk has said he is not part of the MAGA movement and regrets spending so much money supporting Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections. Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit on November 18, the Tesla CEO acknowledged that his political spending had not produced the results he had hoped for. Musk also admitted that he would have spent less if he had the opportunity to make the decision again. His remarks came after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, despite his significant financial backing of Republican campaigns.

Musk explains why he is not MAGA

During the interview, Musk was asked about his political stance, given his previous support for President Donald Trump and his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). “I'm not sure what MAGA means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that,” Musk said, according to The New York Times. He also reiterated that he was “not MAGA.” His comments mark a shift from his remarks at a Trump campaign rally in 2024, where he wore a black MAGA hat and described himself as “Dark MAGA.”

Musk regrets spending heavily on midterm elections

Musk also addressed the money he invested in the 2026 midterm campaigns. He said his objective had been to help Republicans retain their 51-seat majority in the Senate, but the effort did not deliver the expected outcome. “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” he said. “If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”

According to Reuters, Musk spent $445 million on federal races during the 2026 election cycle. Of the 37 Republican House candidates he supported, only three won, while 33 lost. Musk also acknowledged that financial backing alone could not determine election results. “It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money,” he said at the summit.

Musk backs a balance of power in Congress