India begin their final leg of red-ball cricket for a potential third appearance in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, scheduled in 2027, when they take on New Zealand in the first of two Tests starting from Thursday (Nov 19) at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Ahead of the first Test against NZ, India bowling coach Morkel said India would need to find a bowler to do the 'dirty job' if they are to make it to the WTC final. India, who are fourth on the WTC 2025-27 points table, have seven Tests left in the cycle. After New Zealand, India face Australia at home in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in January-March 2027.

Morkel lays down the road for India's WTC Final aspirations in New Zealand

"For us to play in that final, we need to push ourselves now a little bit harder, take ourselves a little bit more out of our comfort zone and go to a place potentially where we haven't been before," Morkel said at the press conference on the eve of the first Test against the Kiwis.

"So if the opportunity or the moment is crying out for a guy to bowl an extra two or three overs, to play the enforcing role, do the hard work into the wind, that's going to be needed. I just hope we recognise sometimes the guy who's going to do the dirty job into the wind, who's not potentially going to pick up the five-for with the wind. I think that's going to be crucial.

"Sometimes you can go out and chase a final, and we can get it all wrong. But what is our best way of winning a game of cricket? Ideally, we would like to set the tone in the first session, but you don't need to win the Test match in the first session. So can we, after a while now, string good overs together and then come day four, day five, somebody put their hand up and bowl their magical spell?" he added.

India’s Test squad for NZ Tests