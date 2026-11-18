Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das is now in a league of his own. Das, during the ongoing first Test against South Africa, claimed eight dismissals behind the wicket, the highest ever in a Test innings, after scoring a century while batting in the first innings. No wicketkeeper-batter in the history of Test cricket has scored a century and claimed eight dismissals before Das, putting him in a league of his own.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das creates rare history

Das scored 120 in the first innings and was part of a record 206-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy (137) as Bangladesh recovered from 121/5 to put up 400 on the board, their highest Test total against the Proteas. In South Africa's first innings, Das took six catches and effected two stumpings to take his count to eight, the highest ever in a Test innings.

Das, with his work behind the stumps, took over the record of most dismissals in a Test innings from five wicketkeepers: Wasim Bari, Bob Taylor, Ian Smith, Ridley Jacobs, and Joshua Da Silva, who all had effected seven dismissals behind the stumps in a Test innings.

As for his batting, Denis Lindsay (1966) and AB de Villiers (2013) had scored a century and effected six dismissals behind the stumps previously, also in Johannesburg where the current Bangladesh vs South Africa Test is being played.

Litton, in the last month of October, had effected nine dismissals in the Test against Afghanistan and had scored a ton and a half-century, a first-of-its-kind performance by a wicketkeeper-batter.

Litton's Test career in numbers

Das, who leads Bangladesh in ODIs and T20Is, has played 59 Tests, effecting 156 (136 catches + 20 stumpings) dismissals as a wicketkeeper, the highest for Bangladesh. He has also scored 3,564 runs at an average of 36 with 21 fifties and seven tons.