Ali Fazal continues to expand his international presence, with the actor taking on the lead role in an adaptation of E.M. Forster’s acclaimed novel A Passage to India. The five-part series brings together an international creative team and is being developed for the BBC and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta will serve as its writer and director.

Ali Fazal to essay Dr Aziz in A Passage to India

Ali will portray Dr Aziz, an Indian doctor who finds himself caught in the social and political upheavals of colonial India in the 1920s. His character believes in the possibility of meaningful human connections across cultural divides. But a controversial incident turns his perspective upside down and changes his life’s trajectory.

And what ensues is a legal battle that exposes deep-seated biases and power imbalances, with consequences for all involved.

A Passage to India cast

Alongside Ali, Tom Mison will play Fielding, an educator who develops a close bond with Aziz, while BAFTA-winning actor Fiona Shaw will appear as Mrs Moore. Gwilym Lee essays her son Ronny, and Clare Hughes plays Adela, whose visit to India becomes central to the story.

The Indian cast includes Naseeruddin Shah as Godbole, an academic and spiritual presence in the narrative. Shahana Goswami will portray Amrit Rao, a highly accomplished barrister and one of the first women to enter India's legal profession. Danish Hussain will play Hamidullah, Aziz's uncle and confidant, whose understanding of the colonial establishment is markedly different from Aziz's more hopeful outlook.

About A Passage to India

A Passage to India is a co-production between Parti Productions, Working Title Television and Richie Mehta's A Passage Post. Commissioned by the BBC and CBC, the series will be available on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, CBC TV and CBC Gem. It is an official UK-Canada co-production.

Richie Mehta serves as writer, director and Executive Producer. The other executive producers include Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title Television, Nisha Parti for Parti Productions, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC, Nicola Makoway for CBC and Roma Khanna.