/Ali Fazal reacts to Mirzapur’s decade-defining success: 'Guddu Pandit's recognition will always be special'

Some characters stay with audiences long after the screen fades to black, and for Ali Fazal, Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur has been one such defining role. As the web series earns the distinction of being voted the most-watched show across streaming platforms over the last decade, spanning its first three seasons, Ali is overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and recognition that the show and his character have received over the years.

From the first season to the third, Mirzapur has built a loyal fan base, turning its characters into pop-culture favourites. At the heart of this phenomenon is Guddu Pandit, whose journey, intensity and transformation have struck a chord with audiences across the country. For Ali, the love for Guddu Bhaiya goes beyond professional success; it represents an emotional connection with millions of viewers who have embraced the character as their own.

Adding to this extraordinary milestone, Mirzapur: The Movie, which released this year, has also emerged as one of the year's most successful films, delivering an impressive box-office performance and further strengthening the franchise's place in popular culture. The film's success has taken Guddu Pandit's popularity to another level, cementing his status as one of the most memorable characters in the franchise.

Speaking about the overwhelming response and what the milestone means to him, Ali Fazal says, “It's honestly quite overwhelming and emotional to see the kind of love Mirzapur continues to receive. When we started this journey, we knew we were creating something special, but none of us could have predicted the scale at which the show and its characters would connect with people. Guddu Pandit has given me so much as an actor, and the fact that audiences have welcomed him into their homes and made Guddu Bhaiya a household name is something I will always cherish. There are moments when you pause and realise that a character you once played has become a part of people's lives, their conversations and their memories. That feeling is difficult to put into words.

"To now see Mirzapur receive this recognition, and to have Mirzapur: The Movie take that love forward with such an incredible response at the box office, makes the journey even more special. I am deeply grateful to the audiences, the entire team, and everyone who has stood by this world through every season. Guddu Pandit will always hold a very special place in my heart.”