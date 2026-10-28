/Delhi launches app for online liquor booking, but no home delivery available: Who can use it and how to book

The Delhi government has began online booking of liquor in the national capital. Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has launched a mobile application named ‘Delhi Liquor Booking’ that allows consumers to book liquor in advance from its retail outlets, officials said on Tuesday (Oct 27). The officials clarified that the app is not meant for home delivery. Once the booking is completed, consumers receive a QR code that can be scanned at the selected outlet to collect their purchases. The facility is currently available only at DSIIDC-operated liquor stores. There are 208 liquor outlets operated by DSIIDC across the national capital

The officials said that the online booking system is intended to reduce waiting times at retail outlets, ease pressure on payment counters and improve transparency in pricing and billing. It also allows consumers to choose their preferred drinks from the available range of brands.

How to book?

What can you buy: Whisky and beer, depending on the brands available at selected outlets.

Quantity limit: Under excise regulations, an individual can book a maximum of 9 litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer.

How to book: Browse available brands, select a DSIIDC-operated liquor shop, choose the bottle size and quantity, and pay online.

How to collect: Scan the QR code received after booking at the selected outlet to collect your order.

Where to collect: The facility is available only at liquor shops operated by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

Home delivery: The app does not offer home delivery; customers must collect their purchases from the selected store.

Cancellation and returns: Online bookings can be cancelled before collection. Liquor that has already been purchased or taken away cannot be returned.