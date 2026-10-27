/Israel polls: Highest early turnout since 1973; Netanyahu’s Likud alleges fraud, ‘attempt to steal’ election

Voter turnout in Israel’s legislative elections reached 31.5 per cent by noon, the highest level recorded at that stage of polling since 1973, when the country held its first election after the Yom Kippur War. The figure was up from 28.4 per cent at the same time during the 2022 election.

The election comes nearly three years after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and amid Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza and the conflict with Iran, triggered by joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026.

The vote is also a crucial test for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, who could face imprisonment if convicted in the ongoing corruption cases against him.

Voting began at 7 am and is scheduled to end at 10 pm. However, Dean Livne, acting director general of the Central Elections Committee, said polling stations would remain open beyond the deadline if voters were still waiting in line.

“We promise, everyone will vote. If there is a line at 10 p.m., the polling stations will continue to operate until everyone who arrived by 10 p.m. has voted. There is no need to worry,” he said.

Netanyahu alleges election fraud, urges Likud supporters to vote

Netanyahu’s Likud party began preparing complaints over alleged irregularities at polling stations in Arab communities before voting started on Tuesday, according to a Channel 12 news report.

After casting his ballot, Netanyahu renewed his criticism of Arab parties and alleged attempts to 'steal the election'. He cited reports of cash-related arrests, claiming three senior Raam officials were detained with cash-filled envelopes in southern Israel.

“We cannot leave this battle here in the hands of the left and the Arab parties that want to bring an end to the Jewish state,” Netanyahu said.

In a video posted on X, he issued what he called an “emergency call” to Likud supporters.

“This is an emergency call to Likud voters!

Today no one stays home. No sea, no barbecue. Making sure that the family, friends, and neighbours also get to the polling station,” he wrote.

The prominent Arab party Ra'am, despite being relatively small, could play a decisive role in forming an opposition-led coalition if the results are close.

Likud Transportation Minister Miri Regev also alleged that unnamed actors were attempting to manipulate the election, urging supporters to vote.

“They’re trying to steal the election and the country from us,” Regev wrote on X. “It’s either the right or Palestine.”

The Central Elections Committee, however, said it had found no evidence of systematic tampering with ballot slips, even as political parties raised complaints about alleged irregularities.

“Contrary to claims circulating online, there are currently no indications of systematic tampering with ballot slips,” the committee said, adding that individual complaints were being addressed immediately.

Trump backs Netanyahu's re-election bid

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly endorsed Netanyahu publicly, urging Israeli voters to return him to office.

In a Truth Social post published on Sunday evening, Trump praised Netanyahu’s leadership and their cooperation on military operations and shared security concerns.

“When you go to the polls, please remember that Bibi [Netanyahu] has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister!” Trump wrote.

“Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister,” he added.

The endorsement followed an earlier intervention in which Trump warned that choosing another leader could leave Washington confronting Iran without an Israeli partner willing to do the same.

Netanyahu highlighted Trump's support during a televised appearance on Sunday night.

“US President Donald Trump has come with a friendship that has never existed before between an Israeli prime minister and an American president. And it is doubtful we will ever have such a friendly president again,” Netanyahu said.