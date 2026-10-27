/'Lousy president': Trump hits back at Obama over 'cheesecake factory' White House jibe

US President Donald Trump hit back at former president Barack Obama on Monday after Obama joked that Trump's White House resembled a cheesecake restaurant run by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. "For you to say it's a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president," Trump said in a three-minute attack when asked about Obama's remarks over the weekend.

"Guys like Obama, they would pass the front door, they would see the broken masonry... He doesn't notice dirt and filth where the walls haven't been cleaned for years," Trump told reporters as he left for his latest midterm election rally. The Cheesecake Factory is a popular restaurant chain known for its extensive menu of indulgent dishes and distinctive interior design.

Obama delivered a series of sharp criticisms of Trump's administration, accusing Republicans of promoting chaos and cruelty as he campaigned for Democrats in Ohio and Michigan ahead of next week's midterm elections. However, Obama's remarks about Trump's renovations at the White House appeared to draw the strongest reaction. The projects include the construction of a large ballroom and the addition of gold-leaf decorations throughout the Oval Office.

"He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory," Obama said on Saturday, referring to the Iraqi dictator who was executed in 2006 following the US invasion of Iraq. Trump and Obama have maintained a bitter political rivalry for years. Trump started his political career by promoting the racist and false ‘birther’ conspiracy theory, which claimed Obama was lying about being born in the United States.