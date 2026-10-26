/FIR filed against opposition MPs for ‘trespassing’ amid Jamia Millia students’ protest

An FIR has been filed against two Congress MPs, Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi, and Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi by Delhi Police for ‘trespassing’ on the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia, a public central university. The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by the university, which accused the MPs of trespassing on the campus and inciting unrest amid the ongoing protest over the demand for students’ union.

The protest, which includes a hunger strike, began on October 12, with students continuing to press their demands. The students have reportedly accused the university administration of cracking down on their protest.

The entry from gate number 7 and nearby gates to the protest site was completely banned on Sunday, while the police made announcements for students to vacate the premises and the footpaths.

FIR against MPs who entered campus without permission

The FIR was filed against the MPs on a complaint by Jamia Millia Islamia, accusing them of entering the campus without permission.

The university authorities had lodged a formal complaint with the police against Congress Lok Sabha MP Masood, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi and others. Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi has also been booked for trying to enter the campus forcibly, reported news agency PTI.

Subsequently, Delhi Police registered an FIR for alleged trespassing against the MPs, reported news agency PTI.

The university administration had announced on Saturday that all courses would move to online format with immediate effect until further notice.

Students alleged that administrative inaction against corruption is the driving force behind the student union demand.

Protest began two weeks ago; appeal issued after meeting

The protest at the university began around two weeks ago. The students are demanding the restoration of the JMISU.

The university has set up a committee to draft the constitution for the students’ union, whose elections were last held around 20 years ago.

Over 1,500 teaching and non-teaching staff of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), along with the Vice-Chancellor of JMI, Prof. Mazhar Asif, and the Registrar, Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, had convened a meeting at the university’s Ansari Auditorium lawns on Saturday. The meeting was held after four rounds of talks and an appeal being issued by the committee urging the students to call off their protests.

A seven-member high-level committee of university professors had been constituted on October 18 to mediate with students demanding elections to the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU).