/Bodies of 2 missing Japanese climbers recovered from Himalayan peak

Two Japanese climbers' bodies were recovered on Friday after they went missing for over a week on a remote Himalayan mountain, according to the expedition organiser. Both climbers were attempting to reach the first summit of the 7,140-meter (23,425-foot) Gangapurna West in alpine style; however, they lost contact after October 15.



Kumar Chhetri of Cosmo Adventure, which provides the climbers logistical support in the area, stated that the search began after they failed to return to base camp on Oct. 18 as planned. “The rescue team this morning spotted the bodies at an altitude of around 6,300 meters,” Chhetri said.



He said rescuers initially located the climbers’ campsite, and a few days later found a rucksack along with ropes. The bodies have since been recovered and transported to Kathmandu, he added, noting that officials are now awaiting a decision from the families on next steps.