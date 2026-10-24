/‘Heinous attack’: India condemns Jordan church shooting that killed 8, reaffirms ‘fight against terrorism’

India on Saturday (Oct 24) condemned the “heinous attack” at a church in Jordan a day earlier that killed eight people and injured several others. On Friday (Oct 23), two unidentified gunmen opened fire on Hammoud Church in southern Karak governorate. King Abdullah II vowed a strong response to the attack. According to Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya, the shooting was carried out by a “group of extremists”.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India stands firmly with the government and people of Jordan in these difficult times, reaffirming New Delhi’s strong commitment to the “fight against terrorism in all its forms”.

“India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan, on 23rd October 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack,” the MEA said in a statement.

It added, “India stands firmly with the Government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour. We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Also read | At least 7 killed, 10 injured after gunmen open fire inside Jordan church

What happened at Jordan church?

A funeral in southern Jordan ended in bloodshed on Friday after gunmen opened fire on people gathered at a Greek Orthodox church in Hammoud village, in the Karak governorate. Eight people have died, and 26 others remain in hospital, Health Minister Ibrahim al-Bdour said on Saturday.

The attackers reportedly stepped out of a vehicle and began shooting at the church compound. A witness told state broadcaster Al-Mamlaka that the gunfire continued for around five minutes. One of the injured victims, who was in critical condition, died on Saturday, taking the death toll to eight.

King promises retaliation

King Abdullah II visited the injured in hospital and vowed a tough response to the attack.

“We will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation,” he said in a post on X.

Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya said security forces were pursuing the attackers. Prime Minister Jafar Hassan announced three days of national mourning, with flags lowered to half-mast at government buildings.