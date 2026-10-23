/At least 7 killed, 10 injured after gunmen open fire inside Jordan church

At least seven people were killed and around 10 others injured after two unidentified gunmen opened fire inside Hammoud Church in Jordan’s southern Karak governorate on Friday (Oct 23), according to a security source cited by state broadcaster Al-Mamlaka. Some of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

Gunmen opened fire inside church

An eyewitness told Al-Mamlaka that the attackers arrived in a vehicle and fired continuously for around five minutes before fleeing the scene.

Between 150 and 200 people were inside and around the church when the shooting occurred, the witness said. Most of those killed or injured were reportedly aged between 50 and 70.

Minister of Government Communications Mohammed Al-Momani said security forces had launched an investigation into the incident.

Karak, located in southern Jordan, has a significant Christian population despite the country being predominantly Muslim. Authorities have yet to provide further details about the suspects or establish a motive for the attack.

Jordan’s interior minister calls shooting a terrorist attack

Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya said the shooting, which left at least seven people dead and 34 wounded, was carried out by a “group of extremists”.

"Jordan has been targeted by a terrorist attack carried out by a group of extremists, and has emphasised that this act is to be condemned in every respect," Mazen Al-Faraya said at a press conference.

King Abdullah vows ‘harshest retaliation’

Meanwhile, Jordan’s King Abdullah II vowed a strong response to the attack, which he said killed at least six people and wounded 28 others at a church in Karak.