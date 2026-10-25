/Spanish reporter swept by giant wave while reporting on dangerous sea conditions | WATCH

A video of a television reporter in Spain warning viewers about dangerous sea conditions when a giant wave crashed over a sea wall, knocking him and his camerawoman has gone viral. The video shows the duo losing their balance during a live broadcast. The incident took place on October 22 in Ondarroa, in Spain’s Basque Country, but the video has now surfaced and gone viral. The reporter has been identified as Sergio Ovejero. He was covering rough seas for ETB2’s programme Euskadi Quédate alongside camerawoman Raquel Vidal.

During the live programme, he was briefing about the warning issued when suddenly wave swept over the protective wall and struck the crew. The impact shook the camera and interrupted the live feed. Studio presenter Odei Esnaola reacted with concern and expressed hope that his colleagues were safe while the programme awaited an update. Later, the programme later confirmed that Ovejero and Raquel were both safe and that the incident had resulted in a scare rather than serious injuries.