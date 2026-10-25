/Shilpa Rao’s performance cut short at Mumbai event, organisers react to backlash

Singer Shilpa Rao latest appearance at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai took an unexpected turn when her performance was cut short. It happened on October 24 as the event reportedly ran behind schedule.

The singer's microphone and audio equipment were switched off before she could properly conclude her set.

According to reports, Rao attempted to address the audience and thank them for their support when fellow performer Kutle Khan began his performance, interrupting her farewell. The abrupt end left several attendees upset, with many taking to social media to question the organisers’ handling of the event.

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Shilpa Rao reacts to the incident

Following the incident, Rao, who is known for songs such as Khuda Jaane, Bulleya, Ghungroo, Chaleya, Tose Naina, took to Instagram to express her disappointment. "Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this,” she wrote.

She further added, “But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices... I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever. Shilpa”

Fans come in support of Shilpa Rao

Following the incident, Rao received support from her fans across social media who criticised the poor time management for the abrupt end to Rao’s performance.

"What happened with @shilparao11 at the #bollywoodmusicproject is just appalling she wasn't even given time to say thank you her music was cut mid way with electronics equipment all off," one X user wrote. "Worst management... Shilpa was abruptly cut by Kutle Khan and the organisers shut the mic of shilpa mid-performance. Absolutely horrible production. I wish this never happens to any artist," another added.

"So sorry for whatever happened, but we enjoyed every bit of your performance," a fan wrote on Instagram. "You were amazing, Shilpa and showed so much grace throughout that incident. Thank you for your set and it is a shame that the organisers disrespected you like this."

Another comment read, “this was so unfair to you.”

Organisers react to the backlash

Hours later, the organisers of the Bollywood Music Project also took to social media to address the matter. "We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance at this weekend's festival."

After apologising, the team wrote, "First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard. We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup."

They also explained the reason why her performance was interrupted. "Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination, live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts, including extended sets from earlier performances."