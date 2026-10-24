/Captain India: Kartik Aaryan to play pilot in rescue mission during Houthi conflict in Yemen

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll these days. Fresh off winning the National Award, Aaryan has multiple films in his kitty. Now, details of Aaryan's next project, Captain India, are out, and it is set against the backdrop of the ongoing Houthi conflict in Yemen, Variety has learned.

Directed by Shimit Amin, the film will have Aaryan playing the role of a pilot. This will be the first time the actor is taking on such a role.

Kartik Aaryan's Captain India is set amid the Houthi conflict in Yemen.

Aaryan's upcoming action drama is based on a real humanitarian evacuation, and it will be the actor's character who leads the rescue.

As per the entertainment portal, the conflict is central to the story and adds a geopolitical dimension to the drama. For the unversed, in 2015, Houthi forces took over the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, prompting Saudi Arabia to launch a military campaign.

Against this tense backdrop, the film will reportedly revolve around a rescue operation - said to be one of the most difficult ever carried out in Yemen that year, when the country evacuated its own citizens, the publication stated. No official confirmation on this yet.

While exact plot details, including character specifics, have not been revealed, the film will explore the geopolitical tensions and the obstacles faced during the mission. Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Shrivastava will write the screenplay.

Backed by T-Series and Baweja Studios in association with Dopamine Studios, Aaryan’s banner.

Bhushan Kumar is among the producers, and S B Films handles production.

On the work front, Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. He has a packed slate ahead, including Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's Naagzilla and Anurag Basu's untitled love story with Sreeleela, both slated for release next year. The actor is currently basking in his National Award win. He won the Best Actor honour at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance as Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic Gold medalist, in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.