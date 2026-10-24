/EXCLUSIVE | Manoj Joshi and Viral Rachh on bringing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s life to stage

Veteran actor and National Award winner Manoj Joshi is set to portray Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the upcoming stage production Sardar – The Architect of United India. Directed by Viral Rachh, the play explores the Iron Man of India’s life and legacy and will be staged in Delhi from October 24 to 26.

In an exclusive chat with WION, Manoj Joshi and Viral Rachh discussed bringing Patel’s story to the stage, the responsibility of portraying a historical figure for Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences, and their enduring passion for theatre.

WION: After directing some of the most iconic plays such as Viranjali and Radha Ek Prem Avatar, what inspired you to take on a historical production on the scale of Sardar?

Viral Rachh: As a storyteller, we directors are always inspired when there is some interesting story to be told. If that story is about a personality you've read about in bits and pieces as a student, it becomes even more interesting. But when a book comes to you, you have to read it.

I don't agree that theatre has lost its place. Theatre always had its place, and live entertainment always had its place. Now it is a golden period for theatre.

WION: How did you prepare to portray Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and what was your biggest responsibility in bringing the iconic leader’s story to the stage?

Manoj Joshi: Sardar Patel himself was the one who took on the challenges of his life. After independence, the question was whether India would remain one country or break into pieces, with every state declaring itself independent or joining Pakistan.

Establishing such a challenging personality on stage was equally challenging. I had to understand the character myself. His way of speaking, his way of walking and his final moments and when he suffered a heart attack. An actor has to internalise these details, and I had to do that too. I am very fortunate that I got to play Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was definitely challenging.

WION: What does today's generation need to understand about Patel's personality and legacy?

Manoj Joshi: Today's generation, and my generation as well, needs to understand the circumstances in which India gained independence. When we look at the map of India today, much of the credit goes to Sardar Patel.

He was a man who believed in getting things done. He knew how to make decisions, win people over with love, and take tough steps when necessary. These are qualities that today's youth need to understand. The speciality of this play is that historical facts have not been distorted; we have presented them as they were.

WION: What is the one aspect you want the audience to take away from this play?

Viral Rachh: The values of Sardar Patel and gratitude towards him for the work he did. People will now understand why the Statue of Unity is called the Statue of Unity, why it is so tall and big, and why it is one of the tallest statues in the world. I want the audience to take away those values, his personality, and gratitude for what he did for us.

WION: How do you switch between contrasting roles, from comic characters to portraying a respected national leader on stage, and which challenges you more?

Manoj Joshi: I am an actor, and I have worked with India's most legendary directors, from Mani Ratnam to Priyadarshan, Sooraj Barjatya, to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Rohit Shetty. I still have the passion to learn. Every day, I learn something. You can't be perfect. My belief is that you have to keep going, keep working and keep learning. Theatre has always been my passion, and Sardar is a feather in my cap because I got the chance to play this role.

WION: How has acting in Indian cinema evolved with changing audience preferences, and what's your take on the rise of OTT platforms?

Manoj Joshi: Drama is the core here. Dadasaheb Phalke brought actors from theatre. Today's actors have seen the world through films, including Hollywood, Italian and Iranian cinema, and they are moving towards realism. Technology has changed, but the basic element will never go away: drama and acting skills. Acting styles change with time, whether it is natural acting or stylisation. Theatre is live and will always be live.

WION: You have built a strong fan base with your memorable roles in several films. When you look back at those performances, which character is closest to your heart?

Manoj Joshi: Every role is the same for me. I try to give my 100 per cent. No role is small or big; every role is a role. You have to work according to the director and understand what the writer has written, the character's psyche and how it should be portrayed. I feel that is the job of an actor, and that is what I do. All characters are close to my heart, and there is no character that I don't like.