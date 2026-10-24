/Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, United States to meet in Abu Dhabi: Zelensky

Peace negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the United States will meet at a technical level in the ‌first half of November in Abu Dhabi, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. He further said that he expected leaders of the countries to meet soon.

Zelensky spoke for the first time with US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff on Friday after their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week. He again stressed that any negotiation would require strong security guarantees for Ukraine and funding for 10 years ​to maintain the Ukrainian army.

The ‌White House ⁠had no immediate comment on the plans for a trilateral meeting at the technical level.

"The plan is to meet in the first half of November, and as early as possible, of course," Zelensky ​told the Hudson Institute think tank via ina video conference. He said that any peace agreement largely hinges on what Russia thinks and does. Zelensky highlighted that a ⁠similar meeting expected this month had failed to take place.

Zelensky stressed upon the need for diplomatic efforts to continue in order to reach a ceasefire and end the war, which is in its fifth year. He also urged Europe to be involved in the talks.

Speaking on the return of 270 soldiers from the Russian captivity, he stressed that more exchanges were required, with some Ukrainian troops held in Russia for over 12 years since Russia annexed the ​Crimea region.