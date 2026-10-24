/'You’re a horrible little reporter, aren’t you?': Trump snaps at NBC reporter questioning his support for Ramaswamy's campaign ad

President Donald Trump has once again lashed out at a journalist, this time targeting NBC News correspondent Monica Alba after she questioned his support for a campaign advertisement by Vivek Ramaswamy that has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Ramaswamy, the Republican nominee for governor of Ohio, released a new advertisement this week featuring the estranged mother of his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton. In the advertisement, Acton's mother says she does not trust her daughter and claims she ‘lies about her past’.

The advertisement does not mention allegations that Acton's stepfather, who is now deceased, sexually abused her when she was a child. According to the Associated Press, her stepfather was charged with raping her but failed to appear at a court hearing and was declared a fugitive. Acton's brother said that he and his sister were removed from their mother's custody at the time, while their mother continued living with their stepfather.

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Speaking about the advertisement on Friday, Trump defended its use, saying, “A mother is saying, ‘Don’t put my daughter there because she’s a terrible person and she’s a liar. Why shouldn’t somebody use that?” Alba then questioned Trump about the allegations of sexual abuse. “But do the sexual abuse allegations mean nothing to you?” she asked. Trump continued speaking as Alba pressed him on the issue. “Who are you with?” he asked her. “I am with NBC sir,” she responded. “One of the worst networks you have,” he said.

As Alba continued asking about the sexual abuse allegations, Trump told her, “Quiet.” “Isn’t she a fresh person? You’re a horrible little reporter, aren’t you?” Trump said. Trump then defended the advertisement by comparing the situation to his own relationship with his mother. “If my mother said bad things about me, do you think the Democrats would put it up? I think so. But my mother thought I was wonderful.”