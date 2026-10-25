/Russia-Ukraine drone attacks kill 6, injure 31 across both countries

A Ukrainian drone attack overnight in the Russian border region of Belgorod has resulted in the death of two people and injured 13 others. The drone attack also damaged an industrial site in the Perm region of the Ural Mountains, ⁠injuring ​five of ⁠its workers, regional ⁠governor Dmitry ​Makhonin claimed this morning.

"The attack has damaged 30 blocks of ​flats, 35 ​cars, four houses, three administrative ‌buildings, ⁠eight commercial premises and three social facilities," said ​Belgorod regional ​governor ⁠Alexander Shuvayev.

The drones reportedly targeted the MegaGRINN shopping complex, the city’s largest retail and entertainment centre, which was closed and empty at the time, The Kyiv Independent reported. The attack comes just a day after Ukraine announced that its Starshield system had been restored to full speed.

Another separate attack near the town of Shebekino resulted in one additional fatality and left one person injured.

Also Read: Iran targets Kurdish separatist group in Iraq amid US air patrols

Russian drone strike in Ukraine kills three and injures 12

Trending Stories

A swarm of Russian drones struck a residential building in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday. The attack resulted in the death of three people and injured 12 others. The attack sparked a fire on the apartment building’s fourth floor and damaged nearby vehicles and a shop. According to statements from Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha, the attack sparked a fire on the apartment building’s fourth floor and damaged nearby vehicles and a shop.