/Russia-Ukraine drone attacks kill 6, injure 31 across both countries

A Ukrainian drone attack overnight in the Russian border region of Belgorod has resulted in the death of two people and injured 13 others. The drone attack also damaged an industrial site in the Perm region of the Ural Mountains, injuring five of its workers, regional governor Dmitry Makhonin claimed this morning.
"The attack has damaged 30 blocks of flats, 35 cars, four houses, three administrative buildings, eight commercial premises and three social facilities," said Belgorod regional governor Alexander Shuvayev.
The drones reportedly targeted the MegaGRINN shopping complex, the city’s largest retail and entertainment centre, which was closed and empty at the time, The Kyiv Independent reported. The attack comes just a day after Ukraine announced that its Starshield system had been restored to full speed.
Another separate attack near the town of Shebekino resulted in one additional fatality and left one person injured.
Russian drone strike in Ukraine kills three and injures 12
Trending Stories
A swarm of Russian drones struck a residential building in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday. The attack resulted in the death of three people and injured 12 others. The attack sparked a fire on the apartment building’s fourth floor and damaged nearby vehicles and a shop. According to statements from Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha, the attack sparked a fire on the apartment building’s fourth floor and damaged nearby vehicles and a shop.
Russia intensified its operations in Ukraine as winter approaches. Ukrainian officials claim that these attacks target critical civic and energy infrastructure as seasonal temperatures drop across the country, with thousands of homes in the region losing power after an attack on 21 October.