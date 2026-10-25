/Iran targets Kurdish separatist group in Iraq amid US air patrols

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted bases belonging to the Komala terrorist and separatist group in Iraq's Kurdish region. Iranian media claimed that the attack was within the framework of “preemptive offensive measures”. This is the second IRGC attack within a week. This comes as reports of a US Air Force A-10 Warthog aircraft and warplanes were spotted patrolling the skies over southern Iraq and the broader region. US had completed the withdrawl of its troops from Erbil Air Base.

"As part of a drone operation carried out by the Revolutionary Guards' ground forces, the headquarters of the terrorist and separatist group Komala, located in the Balisan region, was targeted last night," the Mehr news agency said.

Tehran classifies these exiled Iranian Kurdish dissident factions as separatist terrorist organisations and has accused them of aiding Israel to stir up domestic unrest in late 2025 and early 2026.

On October 21, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force fired up to four ballistic missiles and deployed drones targeting a base belonging to the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK). Concurrent with the strikes, Iraq's National Security Advisor Qassem al-Araji met with IRGC Ground Forces Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour in Tehran. Iran press Iraq to disarm and relocate exiled Iranian-Kurdish factions away from the frontier.