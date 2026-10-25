/What was the note found inside bag of Class 12 student, who set herself on fire inside Delhi school?

A Class 12 student died after she set herself on fire inside the school premises in Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Saturday, police said. A PCR call about a fire at the school was made around 12 pm, following which personnel from Krishna Nagar police station rushed to the spot and found the girl. Her body was found behind the school’s guard room and was taken to Dr Hedgewar hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Certain materials were recovered from the spot and the student’s school bag by the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, including a three-page note and a petrol bottle, during preliminary proceedings, police said. The exact cause of her death is being ascertained.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the school and questioning staff members, teachers and students to establish what happened before the incident and how she managed to carry the bottle to school.

Prima facie evidence shows the 17-year-old student poured petrol-like substance on herself and set herself ablaze.

“During proceedings, certain materials were recovered from the spot and the deceased’s school bag. The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined,” said Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena, who refused to divulge details of the note recovered from the girls bag.

What did the note reveal?

However, news agency PTI, citing sources said that the note recovered from her bag contained references to her family and a friend.

In the note, she purportedly apologised to her family and reportedly pleaded that a friend should not be harassed.

Meanwhile, the family of the girl has refused the possibility of a suicide saying that the girl could be a victim of a conspiracy.