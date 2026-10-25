/PL Round-Up: Man City's perfect run ended by Villa as Arsenal draw level at top

Manchester City's flawless start to the Premier League season was ended in a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday that allowed Arsenal to join them at the top of the table with victory over Everton. Tottenham won at Chelsea for just the second time in 42 visits to Stamford Bridge as Mike Penders's own goal and a Cole Palmer red card cost the Blues in a 2-0 defeat.

Enzo Maresca had become the first manager to win his first seven Premier League games in charge of a new club but failed to find a solution to City's struggles at Villa Park, where they have now lost for the past four seasons. Nicolas Jackson struck twice for Unai Emery's men to continue a fine run of form for a new-look Villa side.

Erling Haaland briefly levelled early in the second half, but Maresca was left to rue City not making more of their dominance for large spells of the game.

"We lost because we probably are not being clinical enough in their box," said Maresca.

The Villa side that won the Europa League last season was decimated by high-profile departures during the transfer window. But Emery has quickly moulded his new squad into shape with Jackson proving his critics from a difficult spell at Chelsea wrong. The Senegal international pounced on an error by Marc Guehi to fire Villa ahead after just six minutes.

Another of Villa's new signings Zion Suzuki then thwarted City with a string of stunning saves.

Haaland headed in his 13th goal in 10 games this season to equalise.

Villa, though, swiftly responded as Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to keep out Jackson's low shot on the hour mark.

"A fantastic day to share with our supporters in Villa Park," said Emery. “We felt that this is our fortress and the energy the supporters gave us was really fantastic.”

Arsenal's set-piece prowess

Arsenal took advantage to move alongside City on 21 points from eight games with a routine 2-0 win against Everton. Shorn of the creative inspiration of Bukayo Saka, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury, Arsenal had to rely on their set-piece prowess to get the job done.

Ezri Konsa bundled in his first goal for the club after Everton failed to clear a corner to open the scoring on seven minutes.

Fellow centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes doubled the lead for Mikel Arteta's men midway through the second period.