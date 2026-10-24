/Tu Hai Meri Kiran box office: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's film fails to take off, mints Rs 15 Lakh on day 1

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha are one of the internet's most favourite couples, but their social media chemistry failed to draw audiences to their film, Tu Hai Meri Kiran.

Released on Oct 23, the movie failed to stand out at the box office as it lagged behind other releases this week. Directed by Karan Rawal, the film brings real-life couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal together as leads. It opened in theatres to mixed reviews from critics, with some hailing it for its performances, but highlighting where it lacked in twists and turns.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran box office: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's film fails to earn numbers

On its first day, the film released alongside other major releases, which is one reason it struggled. As per Sacnilk, the movie managed to mint only Rs 15 lakh on its first day.

As per Sacnilk, India's total gross collection stands at Rs 0.15 crore. While the film's budget is not available, its first-day earnings are comparatively low. The movie released at a time when the box office already has big titles like Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer, and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, which continue to remain the audience's first choice. With limited promotion for the movie, many people are also not aware of its release.

The couple had previously worked together in Double XL.

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What is Tu Hai Meri Kiran about?

Written and directed by Rawal, the romantic thriller explores love, obsession and danger with the story that is set in between 2016 and 2026. With the interesting story, the story revolves around Kiran (Sinha), a writer, who has just moved into a new house with her husband, Reyan, where she comes across an old phone that soon starts ringing. On the other end is Samar (Iqbal), who has found an identical handset on the road, and the two agree to meet at a fixed location to exchange the phones, only to stumble upon something unbelievable - Samar is calling from 2016 while Kiran is in 2026. What happens next makes the crux of the plot.